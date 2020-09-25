-
Help covering rent and mortgage payments is coming to small businesses in Mentor under a new grant program designed to help reopen the local economy. The Mentor Small Business Restart Program is focusing on small, local storefronts that had no opportunity to collect revenue during the shutdown, said Mentor’s Director of Economic Development and International Trade Kevin Malecek.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, January 15:Meijer to hire 600 workers in NE Ohio;Lordstown GM battery plant moves forward;Missing Port…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Dec. 12:Third minor earthquake hits NE Ohio;Cedar Point reveals new ride for 150th anniversary;UA's former…
-
Updated: 4:05 p.m., Dec. 2, 2019 Since attaching cameras to school buses earlier this year, Mentor police have issued 10 times the number of citations for drivers passing stopped buses. Before the cameras, Mentor police relied on bus drivers to report drivers who passed them, said Capt. Michael Majernik. But bus drivers are busy focusing on the kids, he said, and the cameras provide more concrete evidence.
-
Morning Headlines: Nine Rescued from Fast-Moving Water; Summit Co. Considers Nursing Home Task ForceHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 11:Nine rescued from fast-moving waters;Summit County considers nursing home task force;4.0 magnitude…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 28:Farmer sues Lake Erie Bill of Rights;Akron Zoo receives anonymous $1M donation;Cleveland Clinic…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 18:Ohio lawmakers studying error that could ban some guns;Officials approve $10.8M for marsh…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 14:Ohio school districts mostly average in report card rankings;Obama rallies Ohioans to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 26:Ohio lawmakers decry General Motors' decision;Akron to apply for $20M for nine road projects;Fresh…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 25:Akron begins process of revitalizing Rolling Acres Mall property;Radioactive soil begins transport…