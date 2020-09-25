Updated: 4:05 p.m., Dec. 2, 2019 Since attaching cameras to school buses earlier this year, Mentor police have issued 10 times the number of citations for drivers passing stopped buses. Before the cameras, Mentor police relied on bus drivers to report drivers who passed them, said Capt. Michael Majernik. But bus drivers are busy focusing on the kids, he said, and the cameras provide more concrete evidence.

Listen • 0:52