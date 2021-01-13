-
A Cleveland artist described as a one-woman choir is out with a new album that combines experimental music, guided meditation and breathing exercises. Christa Ebert, who performs as Uno Lady, says she hopes “GROUNDED” will help listeners find peace amid the stresses and anxieties of the pandemic.
-
A Cleveland artist described as a one-woman choir is out with a new album that combines experimental music, guided meditation and breathing exercises. Christa Ebert, who performs as Uno Lady, says she hopes “GROUNDED” will help listeners find peace amid the stresses and anxieties of the pandemic.