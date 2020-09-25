Medina County health officials are investigating three COVID-19 cases reported in two school districts. Two students and one staff member tested positive for the virus since schools reopened, said the county’s health commissioner Krista Wasowski. The county is seeing its highest number of new cases since the pandemic began, with more than 100 new cases reported over the past week, she said. Nearly one-quarter of the cases are in people under the age of 19.

