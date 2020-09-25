-
Updated 10:10 a.m., June 23, 2020 With her children behind her, Danielle Humphries stood in her front yard weeping and yelling "Thank you!" to marchers passing by chanting “Black Lives Matter” across the street from Claggett Middle School in Medina. “It’s hard to explain the feeling. I got chills,” Humphries said.
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 5: University of Akron to cut 6 colleges;Revere Local to end school year early;Health department releases…
Morning Headlines: Plain Dealer Will No Longer Cover Cleveland; State Alters Graduation RequirementsHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 8:Plain Dealer will no longer cover Cleveland;State alters graduation requirements;Brown endorses…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 17:School district cancels events amid threat;Dan Gilbert back to work;Ohio bill would require flashing…
A Medina group thinks voters should have a say in the multi-million dollar project to build a new courthouse.The current county courthouse was built in…
Updated: 12:39 p.m., Friday Dec. 20, 2019. A tax reassessment requested by a gas transmission company has Lorain County officials frustrated by the possibility of losing nearly 40 percent of the expected taxes before the county has collected any money at all. The NEXUS pipeline was initially estimated to bring $9 million to Lorain County, but the company is appealing to the Ohio Department of Taxation for a reassessment of its value.
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Nov. 1:UAW to vote on deal with Ford;Google to break ground on central Ohio center;U.S. House votes to…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 20:Summit County gets nursing home task force;CWRU to use grant for opioid training;FirstEnergy…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 9: Medina passes LGBTQ anti-discrimination policy;Akron Council action provides hint for future of…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 14:Ryan qualifies for first debate;Oberlin awarded $44M in lawsuit;University of Akron to use reserved…