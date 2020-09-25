The State Medical Board of Ohio has delayed adding autism spectrum disorder and anxiety to the list of qualifying conditions for the medical marijuana program. The board met June 12 in Columbus to consider adding several new medical conditions to the program. The 12-member board rejected petitions to include depression, insomnia and opioid use disorder in Ohio’s medical cannabis program, said board spokesman Tessie Pollack. However, the board tabled the vote on anxiety and autism spectrum disorder, Pollack said.

