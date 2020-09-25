-
With the end of this year’s census coming September 30, the City of Akron is holding events to try to boost participation over the coming weeks – which is…
The city of Akron is getting a $1 million grant from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to help pay for removing the Gorge Dam from the Cuyahoga…
Akron officials are moving forward on a plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by making masks mandatory in the city and setting fines for offenders.Masks…
Help is being made available for Akron water and sewer customers struggling to pay utility bills due to economic hardship from the effects of…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 23:Family of Akron teen shot and killed last week asking suspect to turn himself inOhio reports another…
The phrase “defund the police” has become one of the battle cries of protesters across the country since George Floyd was killed in May by Minneapolis…
Akron City Council has had a busy week, and it's just getting started, said Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville.On Monday, council unanimously…
Akron was among cities around the country where people gathered Saturday to protest the killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. The white…
Akron officials are taking a “deep dive” into how they spend, and are finding that minority-owned businesses are not getting a fair shake when it comes to…
At his state of the city address Wednesday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will announce a new program to help entrepreneurs launch or expand their businesses…