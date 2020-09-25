-
World-renowned Vietnamese musician Phong Nguyen has dedicated his life to studying Buddhist music. He can play more than 20 instruments and has done…
Jane Fonda will return to Kent State this spring. The university has announced her appearance is part of events planned to honor the 50th anniversary of…
Educators and Administrators from around Northeast Ohio are attending a summit at Kent State this week, intended to better prepare them to teach the next…
Kent State University began its schedule of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the May 4th shootings. The first of two speakers this week spoke…
Kent State University president Beverly Warren’s last day on the job is this Sunday. Warren is stepping down after five years leading the university. We…
Due to an overwhelming response for free tickets for the Kent State University Presidential Speaker Series featuring Bob Woodward on May 4, the university…
Kent State University commemorated the 46th anniversary of the May 4th shootings today by looking at the issue of unarmed black people being shot by…
Kent State University’s May 4th Center is highlighting this week the tragic period of history in Southeast Asia that followed America’s involvement in…