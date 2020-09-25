Matthew Barge

-
Cleveland police officers in neighborhood districts will spend 20 percent of their time engaging with the community under a new plan submitted for a federal judge’s approval this week. That requirement is just one element of the city’s new community policing plan. The monitor of the city’s consent decree asked Judge Solomon Oliver on Thursday to sign off on the proposal, along with plans for recruitment and neighborhood policing committees.
