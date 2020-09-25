-
Matt Wilson officially marks his last day on the job as a member of the University of Akron (UA) faculty on May 31. Wilson, the former president of the…
Correction: This story originally referred to John Green as the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts.The University of Akron's incoming interim president,…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 19:Bill removing federal EPA oversight of ballast water is narrowly blocked in U.S. Senate;Ohio's high…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 13:Ohio House speaker moves up resignation, effective immediately;Bridgestone Invitational will leave…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 23:Appeals court denies NAACP request for Tamir Rice grand jury transcript;University of Akron president…
The University of Akron’s president will step down from the position after two years leading the university.Matt Wilson says enrollment and philanthropy…
The University Akron’s trustees held an emergency meeting Monday. They issued a statement involving President Matthew Wilson -- who is scheduled to…
The University of Akron is looking to recruit more Ohio athletes for their sports programs as a means of also bringing in more state funding to the…
The University of Akron has announced a new initiative called “Five-Star Fridays.”The program moves most classes to Monday-through-Thursday. Fridays will…
The University of Akron is joining a handful of schools around the nation in adding a new varsity sport that will allow students to compete in online…