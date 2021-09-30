Matt Loede

-
Morning Headlines: Lawmakers Hit Brakes on Anti-Vaccine Mandate Bill; Ohio Men Get Jail Time for Capitol RiotOhio House Republicans have put the brakes on a fast-tracked bill limiting employers' ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment; two friends from Ohio have been sentenced to 45 days in jail for storming the U.S. Capitol together in January; an Ohio fish is one of 23 species The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is set to declare extinct; and more stories.