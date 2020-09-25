Matt Huffman

-
The number of public school buildings where students will be eligible for the state’s largest private school voucher program will more than double in the…
-
A lawmaker who backed the expansion of the state’s largest voucher program said it’s creating problems – with a 400% increase in the number of public…
-
A federal program that could provide $5 billion dollars to private schools across the country hasn’t received the ok from Congress yet.But that’s not…
-
The federal government has given Ohio the okay to require non-disabled Medicaid expansion recipients to work 20 hours a week unless they’re caregiving, in…
-
Morning Headlines: UAW Sues GM to Prevent Lordstown, Other Plant Closures; UA Baseball Gets $1M GiftHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 27:Union sues GM to prevent plant closures;DeWine: No executions until procedures change;DeWine…
-
A national group that says Ohio’s payday lending rates are the highest in the nation came out strongly against possible changes to a bill that would crack…
-
Some major proposed changes are coming to a bill that passed the Ohio House overwhelmingly earlier this month cracking down on the payday lending…
-
The only statewide issue on the May primary ballot nearly didn’t make it – though it’s been talked about for decades. The long history of the complicated…
-
School districts around the state were forced to change their standardized testing schedules because of a system malfunction. Ohio’s testing vendor, AIR,…
-
Another state representative is being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.Republican Rep. Rick Perales is…