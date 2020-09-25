Matt Dolan

-
In Ohio, clean energy advocates say it's long been hard to get wind and solar projects approved. Now there are new questions about that after a bribery scandal linked to a controversial energy law.
-
In a strong showing of unity, state lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill making a lot of changes in state law related to the response to coronavirus...
-
State lawmakers are expected to vote on a compromise that could stop a huge increase in the number of Ohio public school buildings where students will be…
-
Lawmakers who’ve wanted to stop the impending explosion in the number of school buildings where students will be eligible for the state’s largest private…
-
The gun bill supported by Gov. Mike DeWine and introduced in October is likely to see some changes before it reaches the Ohio Senate for a vote. Senate Bill 221 seeks to expand court authority to remove firearms from people considered a threat and to increase background checks before private gun sales.
-
Democratic state senators had lots of questions for the sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gun violence bill at its first hearing. They wanted details…
-
One of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 25 vetoes on the state budget struck a provision that was added at the last minute – a property tax reduction for certain…
-
The two-year operating budget will move next year’s presidential primary to St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.Republicans moved it to after March 15 so they…
-
Ohio lawmakers failed to reach a state budget agreement by the midnight deadline, missing the mark for a spending deal for the new two-year cycle....
-
With hours to go before the deadline for a two-year operating budget to be signed, the Ohio Senate approved a deal that would extend it for 17 days.