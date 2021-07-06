More people have drowned in the Great Lakes so far in 2021 than were reported by this time last year; the former Columbus police officer who shot and killed Andre Hill wants the trial moved, saying publicity has made it impossible for a fair proceeding locally; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July; and more stories.

