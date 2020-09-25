-
With the General Election just six weeks away, many are concerned there won’t be enough people to work at voting locations. The average age of a poll…
-
Massillon will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment Wednesday night by illuminating downtown in purple lights. The…
-
Morning Headlines: Nine Rescued from Fast-Moving Water; Summit Co. Considers Nursing Home Task ForceHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 11:Nine rescued from fast-moving waters;Summit County considers nursing home task force;4.0 magnitude…
-
A group of Massillon students have returned from a one-of-a-kind experience. They witnessed the swearing-in of the 56th mayor of Chicago, a graduate of…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 7:Republicans appeal new congressional map ruling;Ohio primary begins;Former Massillon medical center…
-
Massillon City Council has taken what it hopes is the second-to-last step in ending the Stark County community’s year-long hospital dilemma. Council…
-
Massillon City Council closed the door Monday on making a deal with the City’s original choice to operate Affinity hospital, but it didn’t lock it. Two…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 13:Laid-off GM Lordstown workers get federal aid;Autlman Closes Psych Unit;Kent State enrollment…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 5:Akron voters to decide moving primary election;Tennessee-based company to operate closed…
-
Three groups are pitching themselves to Massillon city officials for a chance to take over Affinity Medical Center, which closed earlier this year.City…