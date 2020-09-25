-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 13:Canton gets $18M for stalled Rt. 30 expansion;One dead in snow-related crashes;Lawmakers try to…
At least 22 remain injured, including a 17-month-old girl, following the shooting that began after state troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle Saturday on a Texas interstate.
The Instrument of Hope, a trumpet made partly of bullets and inspired by the survivors of the 2018 Parkland, Fla., mass shooting, is touring the country to promote healing.
Morning Headlines: FirstEnergy Solutions Bankruptcy Hearing Continues, DeWine Backs Media in LawsuitHere are your morning headlines for Friday, August 23:FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy hearing continues;DeWine backs media in lawsuit;Officials warn…
President Trump delivered remarks from the White House in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend, one potentially linked to white nationalism.
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 5, 2019:No motive yet for Dayton shootingPolice say nothing in Dayton gunman's background would have…
This is a developing story that will be updated. UPDATE 5:02 PM Police are continuing to investigate a mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon district...
More than two dozen were also injured in the shooting, according to state and local officials. A white man was taken into custody without incident.
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 23:Cleveland RTA accuses administrator of helping former president abuse benefits;Cuyahoga Falls man…
Gov. John Kasich is taking his message for tougher gun control to the county level. A new executive order urges clerks of courts and other agencies to do…