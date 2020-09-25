Mary Taylor

-
The Ohio Republican Party is feeling confident going into November’s general election after all of its endorsed statewide candidates won by large margins,…
-
Gov. John Kasich had a message for both his fellow Republican and the Democrat who were winners in yesterday’s primary for governor. Kasich has less than…
-
After a record-setting $10 million battle for the Republican nomination for governor, it was Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine who came out on top with a…
-
While there may have been a lot of interest in yesterday’s primary among political junkies, turnout among Ohio voters was just under 21 percent.…
-
Tomorrow’s primary results will determine the people who will represent the major political parties in this fall’s races for governor, Congress, the state…
-
Early voting wraps up this afternoon at 2 (Monday) at boards of elections throughout the state. According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, the…
-
Ohio’s gubernatorial primary is Tuesday. On the Democratic side, four candidates are seeking their party’s nomination. On the Republican side, it’s a…
-
The gubernatorial primary is the first election for statewide office since Ohio overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in 2016. That means we could soon…
-
With a week to go before the primary election, a supporter of Republican frontrunner for governor Mike DeWine is claiming that a $3 million loan to the…
-
The Democratic and Republican candidates for governor have filed their final fundraising reports before the May primary. And Republican Mike DeWine is far…