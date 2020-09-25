-
General Motors has announced it will create a new manufacturing plant in Lordstown to build high-performing batteries for electric vehicles. The new…
-
General Motors CEO Mary Barra joined negotiators at the bargaining table, an indication that a deal may be near to end a monthlong strike by the United…
-
Senator Sherrod Brown is pleased that General Motors is investing $700 million in three Ohio plants, Parma, Toledo, and Moraine. But he said the company…
-
Plans are in the works to sell the former GM plant in Lordstown to a company that would build electric trucks there. GM CEO Mary Barra talked to Ohio…
-
News about a possible buyer for the GM plant in Lordstown is generating a lot of interest in the Cincinnati company being mentioned as the purchaser. A…
-
Workers who were recently laid off from General Motors’ Lordstown plant likely will not be among those to benefit from the production of a new electric vehicle (at least not this year), according to GM spokeswoman Cheryl McCarron.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 18: Trump calls for General Motors to reopen Lordstown;Democratic candidate O'Rourke to visit…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 6:Lawmakers consider scaling back gas tax increase;Mike Pence to visit Columbus;Norwalk teen…
-
It's down to the final days for the Chevy Cruze at the General Motors assembly plant in Lordstown. "The last Cruze is scheduled to roll off the production line Wednesday, said Dave Green, president of United Auto Workers Local 1112. "The plant's going to go on official unallocated status as of Friday." Despite little apparent progress getting a new product for Lordstown, Green remains hopeful that the union might be able to win a new lease of life for the plant during upcoming contract negotiations with the company.
-
General Motors Chief Executive Officer has responded to correspondence from Mahoning Valley students about the company's plans to shut down its assembly…