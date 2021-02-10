Marty Schottenheimer

-
Morning Headlines: Schools Must Develop Plans to Help Struggling Students; Ohio Ranks No. 2 for Most Extremist Anti-government GroupsGov. Mike DeWine is asking every school district in Ohio to come up with plans to help students who have fallen behind during the pandemic; A Southern Poverty Law Center report shows Ohio has the second-highest number of active extremist anti-government groups in the U.S.; the Columbus police officer charged with fatally shooting Andre Hill has been released from jail; and more stories.