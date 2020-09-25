-
A two term Democratic state representative from Cleveland has suddenly resigned his seat. Rep. Martin Sweeney’s announcement that he quit the House as of…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 5:Cleveland Rep. Sweeney resigns;Willoughby Hills mayor, council at odds;Congress gives OK for opioid…
This Independence Day, many fireworks retailers in Ohio have abandoned the form that buyers had been required to sign saying they’d take their purchases…
Ohio made it legal in 2016 for local wines to be sold at farmers markets. Craft beer could be next.State Reps. Steve Hambley of Brunswick and Cleveland’s…
An Ohio House bill with bi-partisan support could make igniting some fireworks at home legal by the year 2020, and lift the moratorium on licenses for…