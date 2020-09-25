-
An African flag was raised at Cleveland City Hall on Saturday to mark the start of Black History Month. It’s something the city’s been doing for 45 years.…
-
We recognize the civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday. Akron legislator Emilia Sykes recalled Dr. King’s work as she delivered a lecture…
-
The annual statewide Martin Luther King Jr. oratory contest brought out some strong words from its student winners. Three of the four winners delivered…
-
Later this month, the Cleveland City Council will consider approving funds for the demolition of the old 3rd District police station on Chester Avenue.…