Marijuana dispensaries

-
An environmental laboratory in Streetsboro is hoping to pass an inspection next week that will allow it to test medical marijuana.Department of Commerce…
-
After a number of delays, small amounts of medical marijuana are expected to be available in Ohio before the end of the year.The goal of the state’s…
-
Parents from the Cleveland area are making an unusual request.They want the Cleveland School District to administer CBD oil to their children during…
-
A statewide notice that says CBD oil is illegal to sell by non-sanctioned stores has local natural health shops pulling their CBD products off the…
-
The Ohio pharmacy board is expected to announce today what businesses will be allowed to sell medical marijuana beginning this September.The nearly…
-
Today, the Ohio Department of Commerce will stop accepting applications for its first crop of medical marijuana dispensary licenses. Although only 60…