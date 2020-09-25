-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 9:Akron City Council adopts police accountability measuresRacism declared a public health crisis in…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 18:Last day to register for Ohio primary;LaRose asks Kent State to cancel Fonda's speech;Ex-fugitive…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Nov. 1:UAW to vote on deal with Ford;Google to break ground on central Ohio center;U.S. House votes to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 5:ODH to distribute $56M to fight opioids;Inmate escapes Cuyahoga County jail;Health officials…
-
Ohio’s new energy bill is a step in the wrong direction, according to Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, who chairs an energy and water subcommittee in the U. S.…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 15:FBI searches Cuyahoga County offices;Babcock & Wilcox announces another round of layoffs;Ohio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 18:Rep. Emilia Sykes poised to become Ohio House minority leader;Shutdown affects 7,000 Ohio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 19:Akron could save $75M on sewer project via new design;Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo visits detainees of…
-
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur is pushing for relief in communities affected by nuclear plant closings.Kaptur introduced her bill this week to create a…
-
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has decided to include Western Lake Erie in a list of impaired waters -- due to the harmful algae blooms that…