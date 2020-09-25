-
Former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off a statewide virtual tour of Ohio Tuesday with a roundtable discussion in Kent. The goal is to promote Biden’s…
The manufacturing industry has suffered during the economic shutdown caused by the pandemic. A new report from the Institute for Supply Management expects…
Tarik Yousef runs TY Fine Furniture in Clintonville. But with his store shuttered, Yousef has devoted his time to building a ventilator he hopes can...
As hospitals seek donations of medical personal protective equipment (PPEs), employees at a local 3D printing business are hoping they can help. MakerGear in Beachwood, which manufactures 3D printers for schools and businesses across the country, is open to requests from health care providers. CEO Rick Pollack said the company is preparing to use its in-house printers to make medical protective equipment. They’ve already produced parts for plastic face shields.
While Ohio schools, restaurants, and salons are among those closed to enforce social distancing, many manufacturers are still open for business.
A report from the Commerce Department finds manufacturing’s share of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) has shrunk to its lowest level in 72 years.…
Northeast Ohio is facing a labor shortage. That’s according to a report from Team NEO analyzing supply and demand in Northeast Ohio’s labor Market.Team…
Ohio is outpacing the nation in creating jobs in the food and beverage manufacturing industry. A new report from Team NEO found the industry created 5,000…
Northeast Ohio manufacturing could increase dramatically over the next seven years if it embraces the Internet of Things, or IoT.Industrial IoT is where…
Local manufacturers have easier access to a company that wants to help them grow.Cleveland-based Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, known as…