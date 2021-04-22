-
The city council reiterates the changes it has implemented for police, while Gov. Mike DeWine says state lawmakers need to do more.
Morning Headlines: COVID Cases Plateau, State May Shift Strategy; Summit Fairgrounds Vaccination Site Scaled BackAs COVID-19 cases level off, Gov. DeWine may switch approach to lift restrictions; Summit County Public Health is scaling back its mass vaccination clinic at the county fairground due to decreasing demand; Black leaders are expressing outrage over the Columbus police shooting of 16-year old Ma’Khia Bryant; and more stories.