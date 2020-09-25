Updated: 5:20 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 University Hospitals is using a new protective tool to conduct COVID-19 tests. The hospital system’s innovation department, UH Ventures, partnered with the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET) to design and develop innovative COVID-19 testing booths. Workers administer the tests through arms-length gloves attached to a barrier on the booth. This could speed up the testing process, as the workers no longer need to change personal protective equipment in between each test.

