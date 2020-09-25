Lori Criss

-
On Sunday, the state will officially move providers of behavioral health services for low-income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care. That’s a huge change…
-
One of the barriers to finding the right mental health care in Ohio can be the cost. However, there are providers who offer services at little or no cost…
-
The state is moving mental health and addiction services for low-income Ohioans into Medicaid-managed care by July 1. It’s the biggest and most…
-
Ohio Has an $8.8 Billion a Year Opioid Problem; What Will President Trump's Declaration Do About It?Ohioans dealing with the addiction crisis had been hoping President Trump’s emergency declaration would direct new money to fight the opioid epidemic. As…
-
The state wants to change to the way mental health and addiction services are billed and coded, to align with national standards. But providers of those…