Lordstown layoffs

-
The last car rolled off the assembly line at the General Motors Lordstown plant Wednesday and nearly all employees worked their last shift…
-
Keystone Tailored Manufacturing in Brooklyn is closing its doors effective March 11, laying off 150 employees. The company makes suits and other clothing at the site of the former Hugo Boss factory. According to a filing with the state, layoffs of some mechanical, maintenance, retail and human resources staff will be staggered through the end of June. In Lordstown, Vista Window Company, which makes replacement windows and doors, closed permanently on Monday.
-
An effort to keep GM Lordstown operating brought nearly 300 workers, local business leaders, and political figures to the Auto Workers union hall. They…
-
The U-S Department of Labor approved a grant Wednesday that will provide funds for employment and training services for 337 workers affected by recent…
-
With the promise of creating 1,000 jobs, the TJX Companies, the parent to retailers T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, wants to put a distribution center in…