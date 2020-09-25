-
Youngstown-area U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and other Democrats say the Trump administration has offshored more than 200,000 American jobs, and the companies responsible were awarded $425 billion in federal contracts. The stats, released Monday, were compiled from Department of Labor assistance programs and federal spending figured by Public Citizen's Global Trade Watch.
-
Author David Giffels spent a year traveling around Ohio with the idea that by getting a better understanding of Ohio, he might get a better understanding…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 23:Family of Akron teen shot and killed last week asking suspect to turn himself inOhio reports another…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 19:"Worrisome" rise in southwestern Ohio coronavirus casesWarrants issued for suspects in Na'kia Crawford…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 27:Ohio Senate pushes for permanent daylight savings;Trump aims to appeal to Ohio black voters;Judge…
-
A lot of people are looking to understand the forces that may be at work in this year’s presidential election. Author David Giffels believes Ohio holds…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 20:Oberlin College community protests job cuts;Lordstown approves tax break for GM factory;Ohio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 11:Trump budget could eliminate funds for Lordstown;Jane Fonda to speak at Kent State;Akron council…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Jan. 27:Akron teachers approve contract;St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School to close;Former judge, civil…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, January 15:Meijer to hire 600 workers in NE Ohio;Lordstown GM battery plant moves forward;Missing Port…