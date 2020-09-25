Lorain County's five-year average infant morality rate in 2018 was eight deaths per 1,000 live births. In 2011, it was more than twice that. “21.7 [per 1,000 live births] was our five-year rolling average, which is a pretty high rate," said the county's health commissioner Dave Covell. "Our average rate among white babies was 7.2, so you can see there's a huge discrepancy.”

Listen • 0:00