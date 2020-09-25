-
In the state budget, legislators have agreed to a one year moratorium on state takeovers of failing school districts. That means districts like Dayton and…
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would end state takeovers of local school districts. The process, which has already taken over three northeast Ohio…
The new head of Lorain schools says he’ll restructure the high school experience in his district and offer universal pre-K by next school year.…
The CEO of Lorain City Schools will detail the five initiatives of his district turnaround plan at a town hall meeting tonight. Lorain CEO David Hardy Jr.…
As the Youngstown Board of Education moves forward with a lawsuit over the constitutionality of their Academic Distress Commission, a national education…
Parents and educators in Lorain City Schools are getting the first look at their CEO’s plan to overhaul the district.The Lorain Promise was published on…
A second school district is now under increased state control after a series of poor report cards from the Ohio Department of Education. It seems to be…
Quality education. It’s what parents want for their kids. Education leaders and state lawmakers say they want the same. Still, many Ohio schools lag behind. In October of 2015, House Bill 70 passed amid controversy as an intervention for the state’s persistently failing schools.
Lorain City Schools will get a new Academic Distress Commission and a Chief Executive Officer. Despite improved test scores in the district, Lorain will…
A second Ohio school district will follow in Youngstown’s footsteps. The state is taking control of the low-performing Lorain City School District. Lorain…