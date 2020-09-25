Lorain is under new leadership and for the city’s new mayor, that meant asking someone to let him in the city hall door. “Our chief here has also been very helpful. He got me actually into the building on January first,” said Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley referring to the new police chief sitting beside him. “And so, it’s been a learning experience.” Mayor Bradley, Chief James McCann and Lorain Schools interim CEO Greg Ring answered questions from residents at the 20 th annual Speak Up & Speak Out forum at Lorain City Hall Saturday afternoon.