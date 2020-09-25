-
The final version of the Ohio Senate’s budget is expected Wednesday. While there will certainly be some proposals added in, some things are unlikely to…
With just over a month before he takes office, Governor-elect Mike DeWine spoke to the leaders of the state’s 88 counties – who plan to pressure him for…
An income-tax increase is expected to be on the November ballot in Akron.Mayor Dan Horrigan said today that a quarter-percent hike is needed to ensure…
Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget includes a change in the way a portion of the state’s local government fund is distributed to communities. But leaders…
An advance copy of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan’s budget plan for 2017 has been sent to City Council members. Copies of what could be described as "the…
Cleveland City Council will begin hearings this week on a proposed income-tax increase to head off a projected budget deficit. Council will discuss the…
UPDATE: Check out Mayor Jackson's full state of the city speech at the end of this story.Positive growth, economic disparity, some school improvements,…
The City of Canton’s projected $4.1 million budget shortfall this year is now a $5.1 million shortfall. WKSU’s Tim Rudell reports on a growing problem…