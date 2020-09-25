-
A recent analysis has found a rising number of small towns in Ohio have disbanded in recent years.
-
Ohio lawmakers passed a law in 2006 that prevented local governments from passing any gun laws that are more restrictive than those enacted at the state…
-
Ohio lawmakers have scrapped a controversial amendment that would take away local control over sales of dogs at pet stores. But the issue is simply taking…
-
The Ohio Senate is debating what to do with an amendment about local control over pet sales that’s attached to a tax bill.The ASPCA’s Vicki Deisner says…