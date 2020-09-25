Lisa Hamler Fugitt

-
Advocates say three million Americans in 40 states could lose their SNAP or food stamp benefits because of a federal rule change in how eligibility is…
A new report by a coalition of social service groups says state leaders need to invest in families, Ohio’s seniors and the poorest in the state when they…
The leader of Ohio’s Association of Foodbanks says funding for foodbanks has traditionally been considered a non-partisan effort. She’s disappointed in…
Ohio lawmakers are trying to agree on how to shore up the fund that pays jobless benefits to unemployed workers. Several advocacy groups say the lame-duck…
Ohio’s economy, like the nation’s, has been improving in recent years since the economic downturn in 2008. Many of the jobs that are coming back are not…
Advocates for poor Ohioans are calling on Gov. John Kasich to take action now to get more federal money for food programs. The head of the Ohio…
Ohio Auditor Dave Yost is going to Congress. Yost will take his concerns about a big federal program to a House committee this week. Yost will testify…
The state auditor has taken a look at the food stamp program in Ohio and thinks there might be some abuse. Auditor Dave Yost looked at several factors in…
A controversial bill that would have cut jobless benefits in Ohio is on hold for now. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.The bill seeks to…