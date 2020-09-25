liquor sales

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is asking the state Liquor Control Commission to temporarily cut off the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. and close establishments at 11 p.m. The commission meets Friday morning at 9 a.m. and if approved, the measure would be effective as of Friday night. “We do not want to shut down Ohio bars and restaurants,” DeWine said. “That would be devastating to them, but we do have to take some action and see what kind of results we get.”