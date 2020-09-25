-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, December 7:Ohio infant deaths decrease overall;GM considers adding shift to Lordstown before plant closes;TSA:…
-
Winners from the November election have been moving ahead toward the offices they’ll occupy in January. But one group is prepared to lose a lot when the…
-
The Green Party and the Libertarian Party of Ohio appear to be on the verge of no longer being recognized as minor parties, based on the results of last…
-
Morning Headlines: Arrests Made in 2016 Pike Co. Murders, Judge Sides with Gun Rights Group Over KSUHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, November 14:Arrests made for 2016 Pike Co. murders;Judge blocks Kent State from imposing fees on gun rights…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 5:Cleveland Rep. Sweeney resigns;Willoughby Hills mayor, council at odds;Congress gives OK for opioid…
-
The latest fundraising numbers show this year’s race for Governor is going to be the most expensive in the state’s history.The latest fundraising numbers…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 18:Akron City Council votes to shut down tent city;15 Cleveland Police recruits fired for…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 27:Kasich orders flags flown at half-staff for John McCainOhio Libertarians set slate for fall…
-
The close contest in the 12th Congressional District and this fall’s battle for governor have caught the attention of many political watchers in Ohio. But…
-
The Libertarian Party of Ohio has officially regained “minor party” status in the state. Secretary of State Jon Husted said the Libertarians submitted…