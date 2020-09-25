LGBTQ rights

-
The leader of the Ohio House says he’s just following the law by omitting protections for the House’s LGBTQ members and staffers. A previous policy had…
-
House Democrats are calling on the Speaker to add protections for LGBTQ members and staffers to the chamber’s employee handbook. A recent draft of the...
-
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has joined a U.S. Supreme Court case siding with states that think federal civil rights laws do not protect LGBTQ…
-
The head of higher education ministry for the United Methodist Church is saddened that Baldwin Wallace University has decided to end its affiliation with…
-
An Akron nonprofit will use a $10,000 grant to address LGBTQ homelessness in the area.CANAPI, or the Community AIDS Network Akron Pride Initiative, is…
-
The Human Rights Campaign estimates there are 1.8 million LGBTQ Ohioans and their allies. A campaign is underway to get those voters to the polls next…
-
A bill that two conservative Republican lawmakers say asserts a parent’s right to decide if their transgender child should undergo treatment is getting…
-
Business groups are calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes in discrimination laws.…
-
There still may be questions of party unity for the Democrats coming out of their national convention, but on one issue, the party seems to be very united…
-
While people are still reeling in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Orlando, leaders in Ohio say it’s time to add more protections for the LGBT…