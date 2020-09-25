-
A bipartisan bill would ban Ohio children younger than 18 years old from participating in so-called conversion therapy, the practice of trying to convert…
Morning Headlines: Poll: Trump Losing Support in 4 Midwest States; CLE Library Union Has Strike DateHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 22:Poll: Trump losing support in 4 Midwest states;CLE ibrary union has strike date;Unions file…
Morning Headlines: Ohio Tobacco Law Increases Age Limit to 21; UAW Makes Tentative Agreement with GMHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 17:Ohio tobacco law increases age limit to 21;UAW reaches tentative agreement with GM;First round of…
The leader of the Ohio House says he’s just following the law by omitting protections for the House’s LGBTQ members and staffers. A previous policy had…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 20:Summit County gets nursing home task force;CWRU to use grant for opioid training;FirstEnergy…
The Akron Pride Festival is bringing sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt to the Summit County Courthouse this week. The quilt, which was started 30 years…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 9: Medina passes LGBTQ anti-discrimination policy;Akron Council action provides hint for future of…
After nearly two decades in a basement, the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland on Friday will officially be out in its new home. The spacious 15,000 sq. ft, two-story building with lots of windows in the Gordon Square Arts District is a far cry from that basement. The center will still offer outreach, education and training programs, as well as new programs taking advantage of more space and amenities like a state-of-the-art kitchen.
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 3:Biden says LGBTQ rights is top priority;Cleveland to regulate electric scooters;Ohio's Third Frontier…
A conservative Christian organization and a Catholic school have dropped their lawsuit against an Ohio city for its law protecting against LGBTQ…