After nearly two decades in a basement, the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland on Friday will officially be out in its new home. The spacious 15,000 sq. ft, two-story building with lots of windows in the Gordon Square Arts District is a far cry from that basement. The center will still offer outreach, education and training programs, as well as new programs taking advantage of more space and amenities like a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Listen • 1:01