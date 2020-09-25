LGBT Rights

-
More lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would protect rights for LGBTQ people in Ohio, ensuring access to housing and employment. The bill, which is…
LGBTQ advocates are cautiously optimistic about the future of an executive order signed by Gov. John Kasich that bars discrimination against transgender…
Akron’s Annual LGBTQ Pride Festival experienced double-digit growth in its second year, something organizers say they are watching as they plan for the…
A community center on Cleveland’s east side will be the first in Ohio to receive a LGBT civil rights historical marker.The LGBT Community Center in Gordon…