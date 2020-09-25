-
The Cuyahoga County Library is asking voters for more money this November, to help cover increasing operating costs. It’s the first time the library has asked for an additional levy in more than a decade. The levy would be a permanent 1-mill increase for Cuyahoga County residents, in addition to the continuing 2.5-mill levy the library currently receives. The funds would go toward general operations, as well as improvements to security and facilities.
