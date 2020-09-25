-
Cleveland City Council on Monday unanimously approved legislation that will provide access to free legal help for low-income families facing eviction. The United Way of Greater Cleveland will lead the program, contracting with the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland to provide services, according to the city. “United Way is going to serve as the lead partner,” said Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley. “We can work through their infrastructure. They can do the training of attorneys, they can do the back office, they can do the billing.”
-
A new study released today looks at the lasting effect of legal aid services in certain Northeast Ohio counties.Steven McGarrity is the Executive Director…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 21: Akron teachers join Parma strike;ACLU sues over Bedford nusiance ordinance;DeWine to propose…
-
Ohio’s nonprofit legal aid societies are teaming up to provide more legal services to low-income residents. The Alliance of Ohio Legal Aids will…
-
A new study finds that most of the housing funded by Ohio’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program is in poor and racially segregated areas.The study, from…