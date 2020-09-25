-
Cleveland Housing Court starts hearings on evictions and accepting new filings Monday morning for the first time since March. The court paused all hearings and new eviction filings as of March 18, so a flood of evictions could be headed to the court. But it won’t be clear for some time how many evictions the coronavirus pandemic caused in Cleveland, because the court set a limit of 125 filings per day.
A new study released today looks at the lasting effect of legal aid services in certain Northeast Ohio counties.Steven McGarrity is the Executive Director…
Ohio’s nonprofit legal aid societies are teaming up to provide more legal services to low-income residents. The Alliance of Ohio Legal Aids will…
President Donald Trump’s first budget outline calls for cutting all funding for legal aid services. What could that mean for individuals and communities…