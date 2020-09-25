-
A look at the long history of the proposed Lake Erie Icebreaker Windfarm project.
The proposed Icebreaker wind farm project in Lake Erie has received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board -- but with a potentially fatal caveat about…
A proposed wind energy project off the coast of Lake Erie is facing a lawsuit from two birding organizations. The groups allege not enough research has been done to determine the project’s environmental impact. The suit, filed by Black Swamp Bird Observatory (BSBO) in Ohio and the American Bird Conservancy (ABC) based in Washington, D.C., against the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Army Corps of Engineers, argues the DOE “shirked its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act,” along with the Clean Water Act and other environmental regulations.
A plan to put six wind turbines in Lake Erie is one step closer to getting the green light. The Army Corps has approved construction of the Icebreaker…
Morning Headlines: Lake Erie Wind Turbine Project Gets Federal OK; Huntington Consolidating BranchesHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 4:Lake Erie wind turbine project gets federal approval;Hungtington Bank to consolidate 30 Ohio…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 31:Ohio EPA approves wind turbine project;Gov. Kasich signs payday lending bill;Cultivator license…
Editor's Note: The original healine incorrectly indicated the project had secured approval of the Ohio Power Siting Board itself.A long-running project…
Lakewood City Council is supporting the proposed Icebreaker wind farm in Lake Erie, which would be about 7 miles offshore from Lakewood.Council passed a…
A new analysis by a wind-energy trade group shows that boosting wind energy production in Ohio could save electricity customers $3 billion over the next…
The Cleveland-based Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation, known as LEEDCO, has gotten a major financial boost in the decade-long effort to build the…