League of Women Voters of Ohio

Jen Miller of the League of Women Voters discusses early voting and voter registration
Election Protection is WKSU’s community information initiative focused on access, policy and community resources around voting this November. This…
Groups Are Beginning To Hunt For Ohio Voters Who Could Be Removed From Rolls After November ElectionOhio’s Secretary of State has released the list of nearly 116,000 voter registrations that are in danger of being removed after the November election if...
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 30:Ohio investigates possible COVID-19 death;Ohio Medicaid expands services;GOJO employee suspected of…
More than 235,000 Ohio voters are on a list to be removed from the voter rolls in a little over two weeks. Those inactive voters are thought to be dead,…
Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he’ll send voter registration forms to 200,000 Ohioans who’ve been deleted from the rolls for not voting and not…
A coalition of citizens’ groups had been talking with state lawmakers for days about a compromise to change the way Ohio’s Congressional map. Both sides…