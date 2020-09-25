League of Women Voters in Ohio

-
Secretary of State Frank LaRose is reaching out to community groups to help maintain the state’s voter rolls.LaRose’s office is compiling a list of people…
-
Attorneys for voting rights groups argued Monday that Ohio Republicans' goal was to lock in a significant majority when they redrew the state's...
-
Over the next six months, representatives from media organizations, civic groups, and academia -- including WKSU -- will be putting together a commission…
-
Supporters of a redistricting plan that might be on the November ballot are critical of a Republican bill being considered by Ohio lawmakers that would…