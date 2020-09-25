-
New requirements aim to keep Ohioans safe from lead contamination in their drinking water.The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency now requires each…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 25:Feds tell Rover to stop drilling;College of Wooster students stage sit-in;Ohio Supreme Court sides…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, January 5:Cuyahoga Health Department reports second flu death;Meals on Wheels volunteer finds man frozen to…
Youngstown area state Representative John Boccieri is calling for better support for local communities dealing with lead contamination.He says that local…
Gov. John Kasich and the Ohio EPA laid out plans today to change how municipalities handle lead-contaminated drinking water.Some of the proposed changes…
Ohio environmental officials moved forward today with plans to change the rules on handling lead-contaminated water in the state.The proposal from Gov.…
Cleveland City Council's Health and Human Services committee held a special meeting today to get an update on fixing the lead paint problem.For Ohio…
Ohio’s senior senator plans to introduce a bill tomorrow to make major changes in what happens when officials detect elevated levels of lead in water…
In light of recent revelations concerning the amount of time it took for Sebring residents to learn about problems with their drinking water, one Ohio…
Sebring’s water superintendent is on administrative leave. And, bottled water is still being distributed to residents of the village and surrounding…