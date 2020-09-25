-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, January 14:Ohio drug overdoses decrease;Chapel Hill Mall facing foreclosure;Cuyahoga County hires law firm to…
-
Summit County and the City of Akron are getting more than $10 million in federal funds to test for and remediate lead in nearly 500 hundred homes.The…
-
About a year ago, at one years old, Eden Tobik was found to have a blood lead level of 19. Any amount of lead is harmful to young children; five is the threshold of concern. Her mother, Casey Tobik, was devastated. “Shock, guilt, shame, fear, despair, terror, sets in,” said Tobik. “And then you Google it and it gets even worse.”
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 14: DeWine to propose tax credit programs;Heartbeat bill clears the Senate;Stark County judge…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 4: Stow considers raising tobacco buying age to 21;Barberton jail to close amid budget cuts;Akron…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 23:Shutdown to delay plane crash investigation;DeWine makes appearance at Right to Life;Fund awards…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 22: Cleveland to announce plans to combat lead poisoning;Flu hospitalizations triple in Cuyahoga…
-
Last year, nearly 1.6 million Ohioans lived in poverty. And a new study is connecting poverty with health, showing where you live in Ohio has a lot to do…
-
A Cleveland partnership is wrapping up its lead testing of students in the city’s schools for this year. Mound Elementary School Nurse Angelique King…
-
The Ohio EPA is expecting maps of the lead pipes in the state’s water systems by tomorrow as part of an overhaul of how Ohio handles lead in drinking…