-
State agencies were forced to make cuts at the end of Ohio’s fiscal year in June to deal with coronavirus impacts. And in most cases, those have carried...
-
The University of Akron announced the formation of a task force to review athletics spending. This comes just a week after trustees cut 178 jobs,…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 20:DeWine: Mask order may cover 'a lot more counties' this weekMany nursing homes likely aren't ready for…
-
The University of Akron Board of Trustees on Wednesday unanimously approved a measure to reduce 178 union and nonunion faculty and staff positions.Facing…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 10:Summit, Lorain counties added to state mask requirementsUnited Airlines plans layoffs at Cleveland…
-
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kent State University Board of Trustees has approved several cost-saving measures to try to close a growing…
-
Ten Plain Dealer journalists are leaving the newsroom after recent layoffs and a change in direction for the Cleveland paper. Twenty-two staffers were laid off at the end of last week. On Tuesday, the paper announced most of the remaining 14 journalists would be taken off their established beats and shifted to focus on five outlying counties. Now, 10 of those staffers are resigning from the paper.
-
The Cleveland Orchestra is temporarily laying off 40 people throughout the organization and reducing salaries for remaining staff. The orchestra joins…
-
Morning Headlines: Plain Dealer Will No Longer Cover Cleveland; State Alters Graduation RequirementsHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 8:Plain Dealer will no longer cover Cleveland;State alters graduation requirements;Brown endorses…
-
Updated: 5:37 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Most of the remaining staff at The Plain Dealer will no longer cover news in Cleveland or Cuyahoga and Summit counties, instead shifting to become a "bureau" covering outlying areas. The announcement comes just days after 22 staff were laid off. The 14 remaining reporters will cover five Northeast Ohio counties: Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Portage, according to a statement from the Northeast Ohio Newspaper Guild Local 1.