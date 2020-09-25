-
The Ohio Supreme Court Wednesday announced the 2020 bar exam will be conducted remotely. The decision comes after dozens of Ohio law professors sent a petition calling for the change. Social distancing requirements would mean smaller test groups, said Jonathan Witmer-Rich, a law professor at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. With the number of students taking the exam, he said, that creates complications.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 18:DeWine warns restaurants about protocols;Outdoor restaurant seating becomes a norm once again;Ohio…
-
The University of Akron’s law school put on a training for attorneys Wednesday who may be interested in pro bono work navigating the complex web of…