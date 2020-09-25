-
The top leader of the Ohio Senate, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina), has rebuked the racist comments made by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City)...
As state lawmakers are asked to consider a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis, Ohio Senate leaders plan to hold meetings throughout the...
Ohio leaders are condemning threats of violence made against Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes and her father, state Sen. Vernon Sykes, last weekend.
The Ohio Senate unanimously rejected an Ohio House measure that would've scaled back the power of state public health orders. Senators blasted the House...
Among the possible questions voters might face on the ballot this fall is whether they want to make it harder to raise the state income tax by requiring…
The House and Senate are locked in a stalemate on how to change the state's private school voucher system. One chamber wants to tweak the school building…
Ohio's Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for a meeting with the state's top leaders in the Senate and House to come up with a resolution on school vouchers. For…
As Ohio prisons officials work on a way to continue carrying out executions, House and Senate leaders are considering having deeper discussions on the…
With just hours to go before families could submit applications for the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program on February 1, lawmakers approved…
The House has voted on a plan to move the start of the EdChoice application process ahead to April 1, just hours before the private school voucher program…